Groundbreaking ceremony held at Bennett Spring State Park for hatchery renovations

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will spend millions of dollars at a popular Missouri fishing spot.

Construction will start soon at the fish hatchery at Bennett Spring State Park. After today’s groundbreaking ceremony, anglers will soon see changes around the fish hatchery.

”We have an issue with the intake structure here at the very top end of the hatchery that delivers the water to the whole hatchery system. In recognizing that we need to do something about that intake, initially started to have conversations with our fisheries section and our hatchery staff here about other things that needed to be improved,” said Jennifer Warren, Deputy Director for Business and Operations for Missouri Department of Conservation.

The $40 million project will be noisy.

”We don’t want to influence their experience here in a bad way. We want them to come here and still enjoy a minute that there used to enjoy, but there are going to be a few more noises in the area, a few more trucks in and out,” said Ben Havens, Fish Hatchery Manager at Bennett Spring.

It shouldn’t stop anglers from fishing.

”We are going to do our level best to try to ensure that we’re still stocking the streams at the rate at a rate that’s acceptable to our anglers,” said Warren.

