Hundreds without power in Springfield, Mo. following Sunday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Electricians around Springfield are working nonstop along with City Utilities to restore power. CU reports hundreds of customers in Greene County in the dark.

Sunday’s storm, packed with severe winds, knocked down trees and branches. They took power lines with them. Despite round-the-clock work, some will wait even longer after losing what’s called a weatherhead. It connects the house to a power line.

“I looked over at my weatherhead, and I thought, Oh my, this is horrible,” said Janice Burnett. “It was taken out by a tree.”

Sunday night’s storm is costing Burnett thousands of dollars. She and hundreds of others are calling local electric companies to try to get their weather heads fixed.

”What happens is the weatherhead is established in the building of the electrical service, and when a tree branch comes down, it pulls it off the side of the wall,” said Nathanael Toms with Mr. Electric.

Toms says you need to do several things before you call your power provider.

“Call an electrical company who has a master’s electrical license, and then they will pull a permit with the city,” said Toms. “That will notify the city to come out and inspect that so the power company can connect it.”

More help is coming in from surrounding cities, and City Utilities is all hands on deck to get this fixed soon. City Utilities says this storm is one of the worst it’s seen in years.

