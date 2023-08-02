Judge sentences El Dorado Springs, Mo., sex offender to prison for coercing a child for illegal sexual activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an El Dorado Springs, Mo., man with a history of child sex crimes for making plans to coerce the fictional child of an undercover federal agent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Jarrett Lee Vann, 49, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 35 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Vann to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Vann pleaded guilty to one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count that charges additional penalties for registered sex offenders. At the time of the offense, Vann was required to register as a sex offender due to a federal conviction for receiving or distributing child pornography in the District of Idaho.

Vann admitted that he engaged in an online conversation with an undercover federal agent, whom he met in a chat room on the dark web on Nov. 1, 2021. The conversation continued through a mobile instant messaging application through February 2022. Vann expressed interest in engaging in sexual acts with the purported four-year-old daughter of the undercover agent and engaged in graphic discussions about what he wanted to do to her. Vann discussed having a long-term sexual relationship with the child, which included graphic details about specific sex acts, dressing her up like a bride, keeping souvenirs of his rape of the purported child, and having the undercover agent show her “daughter” pornography so that she would be prepared for the sexual encounters.

During those conversations, Vann claimed he had many relationships with “young girls,” from three years old to 15 years old. He clarified his favorite ages were four to five years old. He admitted that he was emailing with an individual he believed to be a minor, had sent nude images to individuals he believed to be minors, and was chatting with others about exploiting children.

They made plans for the undercover agent to travel to Missouri with her purported daughter for the purpose of Vann having sexual contact with her. Vann met the undercover agent at a restaurant in El Dorado Springs. When they left the restaurant, Vann was arrested. His electronic devices were seized and searched, and files of child sexual abuse material were located.

In addition to his federal conviction in the District of Idaho, which followed his attempt to meet a fictional nine-year-old victim for sex, Vann was caught in an undercover Air Force police operation trying to meet another child for sex. This conduct was also underlying conduct for his District of Idaho conviction, for which he was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. While Vann was on supervised release following incarceration, his probation officer found child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices. Vann received an additional prison term when his supervised release was revoked. In 2008, he was convicted of possessing sexually exploitative material and sentenced to 10 years in Idaho state prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

