LEARNS Act becomes law days before school starts

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas LEARNS Act took effect on Aug. 1 after multiple pushback attempts.

The controversial act raises teacher pay, repeals the Fair Dismissal Act, and more.

With the act now law in the state, many schools ensure they have everything ready before school starts.

“Right now, we’re just in the wait-and-see mode. We’re waiting for guidance. We have a plan. I’ve been to several professional development summits to hear about it. I’ve heard a lot of good things, but there are a lot of things we don’t know about,” said Walnut Ridge High School Principal Jacob Kersey.

Kersey explained there are many pieces to the new law but was glad to see it increased teacher pay.

“You can make that political in some ways, and some do, but the way I see it is that under our old system, they would have never made what they are making right now. I know they want to see the potential for pay raises down the roads, but we’ve just got to wait and see,” Kersey added.

Walnut Ridge High School returns to the classroom on Aug. 14.

