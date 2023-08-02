Live Life Well: Recognizing Trauma Triggers

Part of recovering from trauma is recognizing ‘trivial triggers.’
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re learning about trauma triggers in this month’s Live Life Well.

Many think of war when it comes to trauma. And many of us are familiar with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. But traumatic events aren’t limited to war. Trauma can result from a violent assault, a terrible accident, growing up with an alcoholic parent, or infidelity.

Part of recovering from trauma is recognizing what professionals call ‘trivial triggers.’

“So it’s a small thing, but it sets you off. So let’s say that the guy your partner cheated with drove a red Mustang. Every time you see a red Mustang, you remember that you’re like, right there in that moment, and your heart starts racing, maybe your mouth feels dry, you feel angry, your muscles tense,” explained clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads.

A therapist can help you see what sets you off.

There are also support groups where you can talk to others who’ve experienced the same trauma. SAMSA is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. One group under its umbrella helps teens with alcoholic or drug-addicted parents talk about their trauma.

Dr. Baker also has a podcast on the topic. You can listen here.

