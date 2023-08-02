Man is accused of attacking a Walmart worker in West Plains, Mo.

Cooper Clayton Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Cooper Clayton Courtesy: West Plains Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested a man who is accused of attacking a Walmart employee.

The worker confronted Cooper Clayton, 20, Tuesday morning about stealing from the store. After the assault, Clayton left in a car. He sped off from police and then later ran into a wooded area. A K9 unit with the help of the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found Clayton near the intersection of Armstrong Street and Preacher Roe Boulevard about 45 minutes later.

Clayton is being held on four warrants out of West Plains.

The Walmart employee suffered an injury to his hand during the assault but did not require medical attention.

