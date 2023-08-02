Motorcyclist dies in crash in Ozark County, Mo.

(KWCH)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEAR CAULFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Ozark County.

Alton Curtwright, 53, of Caulfield, Mo., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 160 west of Caulfield. Investigators say the motorcyclist drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a sign and a fence. Investigators pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

