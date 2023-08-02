National Night Out brings the Springfield community together

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships while helping you get to know neighbors.

“It’s a great time. Especially for the kids. They can come over and see our different equipment. They can climb around on our bearcat, the motorcycles and everything like that. It’s just good for them to interact, learn to interact with us at a young age,” said Lt. Price with the Springfield Police Department.

The event is held on the first Tuesday of August every year and it happens in communities all across the country.

