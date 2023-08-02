New mural in downtown Springfield raises awareness for cancer and honors a woman’s late husband

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer in downtown Springfield recently unveiled a new mural on the side of the old Woolworth building on Park Central Square.

According to Erin Quiko, the nonprofit’s philanthropy program manager, the mural depicts late professional wrestler and former Springfield jeweler Manoli Savvenas. Quiko said Manoli and his wife, Valerie Savvenas, were big advocates for the nonprofit since Manoli suffered from and later died from colorectal cancer in December.

Quiko said the nonprofit is all about “fighting” cancer, and the mural depicts that message since it’s modeled after Manoli in his professional wrestling days. Manoli was called Mike Pappas, “The Flying Greek,” back then. She recalled the first time she met Manoli and Valerie Savvenas.

“They came into our office out of the blue, we weren’t expecting anybody to arrive or anyone to come in,” Quiko said. “He saw we were fighting against colorectal cancer, and he came in because he wanted to lend his voice to awareness,” she said.

Quiko said she is close to Manoli and his family, so the mural is the perfect tribute to him and the nonprofit’s cause.

“He didn’t have any signs or symptoms,” Quiko said. “He went to his doctors for a regular visit and unfortunately discovered he had colorectal cancer, which happens more often than not.”

Quiko said it is essential for people to get screened so this type of cancer can be found early on.

She also said the mural cost Fight Colorectal Cancer $5,000. The organization commissioned muralist Blake Bermel of Austin, Texas, to paint it. Bermel grew up in the Ozarks and knew the president of Fight Colorectal Cancer.

She also said the nonprofit is grateful to the owner of the building, Paul Tillman, for letting the mural go up.

“The mural that was there from the past was faded; it was important to the community,y but it had been defaced, so we figured what better way to make the building better,” Quiko said. “We communicated with Paul, and he was all for it as long as it was tasteful and done right. He’s very happy with what came out. Manoli’s family is very pleased with what came out, so we’re very proud of it.”

Although Manoli’s wife Valerie doesn’t live in Springfield anymore, Quiko said the organization is very proud to have Manoli be the face on the mural for years to come since he fought his battle against cancer.

