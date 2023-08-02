‘She had the best time’: Luke Bryan invites 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer backstage

Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.
Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.(Kristin Stegmueller | CaringBridge)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) - Country music star Luke Bryan made a Colorado girl’s night by inviting her backstage during his recent concert.

The Stegmueller family says their little girl named Mary, 7, is battling terminal brain cancer. She was diagnosed at the age of 4.

The family has been sharing her journey online, including Mary being one of Bryan’s biggest fans.

When the country music star performed in Denver over the weekend, the 7-year-old not only got to meet Bryan but also got a chance to enjoy a limo ride and a private suite for the show.

Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.
Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.(Kristin Stegmueller | CaringBridge)

According to the family, an anonymous donor helped them with the accommodations for the show.

“Last night was a dream for Mary,” the girl’s mother, Kristin Stegmueller, said. “Luke Bryan sang to her, she danced, and he gave her a kiss. She had the best time. She is tired but so worth it.”

The concert outing was perfect timing for Mary as the family said she completed another round of radiation treatment on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Johnny Johnson, left, listens as his attorney Bevy Beimdiek speaks during his sentencing...
Missouri man executed for 2002 abduction and killing of 6-year-old girl
With temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s, the heat index will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat and a chance for storms
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Alan Jones/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences man in deadly crash in Springfield; police say traveling more than 50 miles per hour over speed limit

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
All clear given after police investigate reports of shooter at Senate office buildings
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Bolivar High School sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Bolivar School District warns of scam callers selling ads to fund sports
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say