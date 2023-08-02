Some Missouri Republican leaders silent on new Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some top Republican leaders in Missouri appear to be more muted in their reactions to a second federal indictment of former president Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment of Trump was unsealed, containing four charges in connection to Trump’s alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election between election day and Jan. 6, 2021.

The previous federal indictment of Trump came on June 8, connected to the former president’s retention of classified documents and his alleged efforts to prevent the federal government from retrieving them.

Following the June indictment, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and two current GOP gubernatorial candidates, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and state Sen. Bill Eigel, posted condemnations of the indictment on social media. All three attacked the motivation for the indictment being brought but did not address or respond to the evidence presented in the document.

As of this article’s publication, neither Gov. Parson, Secretary of State Ashcroft nor State Senator Eigel have posted publicly about the new indictment or responded to requests for comment on it.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe responded to the bureau’s request for a statement with the following:

While Secretary of State Ashcroft didn’t post about the indictment publicly as of this publication, he also responded to the bureau’s request for a statement:

Other Republican leaders have maintained criticism of the U.S. Department of Justice for Tuesday’s new filing.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke out against each indictment – again, only commenting on the motivation, not the evidence presented.

Likewise, both U.S. senators representing Missouri, Hawley, and Schmitt, vocally opposed both federal indictments.

Two statewide elected Republicans have mostly stayed quiet in response to both federal indictments; State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and State Treasurer Vivek Malek.

Neither posted to social media after each announcement nor have they responded to the bureau’s request for comment.

The Missouri GOP, the Republican Party’s official state organization, only shared a post from Sen. Schmitt following the first federal indictment but, as of this article’s publication, has not commented on the indictment released Tuesday.

All of the public officials listed were sent a list of three questions, but none of the recipients provided answers.

  • Has Tuesday’s federal indictment of former President Trump had any effect on your level of support for him?
  • If former president Trump is found guilty of any or all of these alleged crimes, would your support of him be affected at that point?
  • What’s your assessment of the evidence presented in the indictment?

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

