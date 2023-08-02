Springfield Public Schools reminds parents to sign up for their SHINE program; spots filling up quickly.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As summer fun lingers, the focus for many families is slowly shifting toward the upcoming school year.

Springfield Public Schools has a message for parents: it’s time to start thinking about after-school care to secure a spot in the sought-after SHINE program.

The SHINE program is already gaining momentum. Springfield Public Schools proudly reports that around 1,200 students have already signed up for the upcoming school year.

The SHINE program collaborates with quality care organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, SPARC, Springfield Dream Center, YMCA, East Grand Community Services, and The Salvation Army. Prices are $45 a week for SPS students.

However, Springfield Public Schools understands the financial challenges some families face. The cost can be waived for those who qualify.

“If the parents have children that qualify for free and reduced meals, then we pay for that, and it’s covered by the school system,” Dr. Ron Woodard says.

The SHINE program goes beyond offering care. Children participating in these afterschool programs have the opportunity to develop essential social and emotional skills, complementing their education beyond regular school hours.

“Kids not only build friendships—they continue their education out of school hours,” Kelly Thomas with The Salvation Army says.

Studies have shown that consistent participation in afterschool programs contributes to lower dropout rates and helps bridge achievement gaps for low-income students.

As the school year rapidly approaches, Springfield Public Schools urges parents not to wait until the last minute to secure their children’s spot in the SHINE program or other preferred afterschool programs. Early planning guarantees a seamless transition into the new academic year and ensures families find a program that best aligns with their needs.

