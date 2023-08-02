Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Johnny Johnson, left, listens as his attorney Bevy Beimdiek speaks during his sentencing...
Missouri man executed for 2002 abduction and killing of 6-year-old girl
With temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s, the heat index will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat and a chance for storms
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Alan Jones/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences man in deadly crash in Springfield; police say traveling more than 50 miles per hour over speed limit

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Some Missouri Republican leaders silent on new Trump indictment
KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports.
Tree trimming experts explain the dangers in removing debris yourself
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
KY3's Liam Garrity reports.
City leaders in Branson, Mo., seek public input regarding fluoridation of water
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack