What’s Going Around: pink eye

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - As the temperatures continue to soar across the Ozarks, so are people’s allergies. According to Family Nurse Practitioner Jessica Whitworth at Lake Regional Health Systems, they seeing an uptick in the number of cases of pink eye and allergies is one of the causes.

“It can be allergic, it can be bacterial, it can be viral this time of year,” said Whitworth. ”We see a lot of cases related to allergies, kiddos and even adults that are kind of plagued with this, the itchy watery eyes, they do a lot of rubbing of their eyes which can create more bacterial conjunctivitis. Then you get that pink -looking color to the eye, it becomes irritated, it might feel a little gritty like you’ve got something in the eye and you can have some drainage, watery drainage.”

Whitworth said it’s highly contagious.

“Kiddos will rub their eyes, they’ll touch 10 different toys, and then it spreads through a daycare center or through the home,” said Whitworth. “So we really try to encourage good hand washing and try to avoid touching the face or the eyes anytime you have those types of symptoms to prevent any kind of transmission.”

Whitworth also said you do need to give your physician a call if you think you have pink eye.

“A lot of schools will say come get the kiddos from the school because they have some watery drainage,” said Whitworth. “They’ll need to be evaluated before they can return to school. In some cases, it can be allergic, bacterial or viral and there are different treatments for those. Typically we’ll go ahead and put them on an antibiotic eyedrops and let them know that within about 24 hours, you know, they can return back to school after being treated.”

Whitworth said the symptoms should start to get better between 48 to 72 hours after being treated.

Also at Lake Regional Health Systems, they are seeing patients for seasonal allergies and upper respiratory and sinus infections. In other parts of the Ozarks, at CoxHealth in Springfield, they are seeing patients for outdoor-related injuries, swimmer’s ear, and summer viral illnesses. At Citizen’s Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, they are seeing patients for upper respiratory infections, swollen sinuses, and skin rashes.

