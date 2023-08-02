Woman dies from injuries in near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Kansas City, Kan., woman has died after she was hospitalized in a near-drowning on Saturday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the victim as Yolanda Munoz-Garcia, 19.

Investigators say she was swimming near Ha Ha Tonka State Park when she began to struggle in a current. Witnesses say she went underwater and did not resurface on her own. A bystander pulled her back to shore.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.