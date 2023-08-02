Woman dies from injuries in near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Kansas City, Kan., woman has died after she was hospitalized in a near-drowning on Saturday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the victim as Yolanda Munoz-Garcia, 19.
Investigators say she was swimming near Ha Ha Tonka State Park when she began to struggle in a current. Witnesses say she went underwater and did not resurface on her own. A bystander pulled her back to shore.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.