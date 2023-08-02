ON YOUR SIDE: Bolivar School District warns of scam callers selling ads to fund sports

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Residents and businesses in Bolivar have been receiving scam phone calls asking them to purchase advertisements to raise funds for the high school wrestling team. The school district says it is a scam.

The callers mispronounced the city name and referred to a singular wrestling team. The Bolivar School District has two teams, one for boys and another for girls.

The Bolivar Schools received several phone calls alerting them of the scam and posted a warning on their Facebook page to let the public know those calls weren’t at all associated with the district.

Dr. Richard Asbill, Bolivar School District superintendent, said it’s a common time of the year to receive scam calls asking for monetary support for clubs and sports teams.

“There are some companies that do try to capitalize on that busy time of year and try to make money off of the return and opening of school and programs,” Dr. Asbill said.

The issue is buyers may believe their money is going to fund those groups directly.

“They’re looking at and saying, ‘Hey, would your business or would you be interested in advertising?’ and they’re going to sell them an ad that would “benefit” our local program,” Asbill said. “The challenge to that it’s a little misleading because, yes, they could sell them an ad, but it’s unlikely that any of the dollars come back and benefit the local school district,” he said.

