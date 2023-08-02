ON YOUR SIDE: Bolivar School District warns of scam callers selling ads to fund sports

Bolivar High School sign
Bolivar High School sign(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Residents and businesses in Bolivar have been receiving scam phone calls asking them to purchase advertisements to raise funds for the high school wrestling team. The school district says it is a scam.

The callers mispronounced the city name and referred to a singular wrestling team. The Bolivar School District has two teams, one for boys and another for girls.

The Bolivar Schools received several phone calls alerting them of the scam and posted a warning on their Facebook page to let the public know those calls weren’t at all associated with the district.

Dr. Richard Asbill, Bolivar School District superintendent, said it’s a common time of the year to receive scam calls asking for monetary support for clubs and sports teams.

“There are some companies that do try to capitalize on that busy time of year and try to make money off of the return and opening of school and programs,” Dr. Asbill said.

The issue is buyers may believe their money is going to fund those groups directly.

“They’re looking at and saying, ‘Hey, would your business or would you be interested in advertising?’ and they’re going to sell them an ad that would “benefit” our local program,” Asbill said. “The challenge to that it’s a little misleading because, yes, they could sell them an ad, but it’s unlikely that any of the dollars come back and benefit the local school district,” he said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Johnny Johnson, left, listens as his attorney Bevy Beimdiek speaks during his sentencing...
Missouri man executed for 2002 abduction and killing of 6-year-old girl
With temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and dew points in the 70s, the heat index will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat and a chance for storms
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Alan Jones/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences man in deadly crash in Springfield; police say traveling more than 50 miles per hour over speed limit

Latest News

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for...
St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan ‘Rally Runner’ charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat
Fassnight Creek Farms’ Dan Bigbee takes a look at the different-tasting watermelons.
Garden Spot: August means watermelon season!
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee takes a look at the different tasting watermelons.
Garden Spot: August means watermelon season!