Buddy Check 3: Clinical trial showing promise for preventing radiation side effects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A clinical trial is underway at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, testing a bandage-type treatment called Mepitel. So far, it’s showing great promise in helping women with side effects from radiation following a mastectomy.

Radiation is used to target cancer cells and kill them. It’s been a lifesaving treatment, but it can also have the painful side effect of burning the skin.

“Can you imagine being sunburnt for five weeks and then having it get worse for a week or two after the radiation is done? And it’s still not completely resolved until about four to six weeks after the radiation,” said Mercy Hospital Radiation Oncologist Dr. Kim Creech.

Lynne Lee was facing those possible side effects. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last August. After consulting with her doctors and doing a lot of research on her own, Lynne chose to have a bilateral mastectomy, followed by reconstruction, and then she was scheduled for radiation by December.

”I had to have 30 treatments which are every day,” said Lynne.

Around that time, Cancer Research for the Ozarks had launched a federally funded clinical trial in 5 states at 22 sites, that included Mercy Springfield. They were starting to test a kind of bandage they believed could help protect the skin during radiation treatments. And Lee qualified for the trial.

“They asked if I would be interested. I said absolutely; I mean, if it would potentially help any radiation effects? Why not? If being in the trial would benefit other women, there’s no downside, and plus, it doesn’t hurt,” said Lee.

So far, Lynne is one of 11 women in the clinical trial. Seven patients, including Lee, have been treated with the Mepitel bandage. Four others have received standard care, including soap, water, and a specific moisturizer.

“Now, the bandage actually has been around for a while, and it was created as a wound dressing. Then they started to realize what they believe was happening is that it’s kind of a microbiome protector,” according to Kristina Gardner, Director of Cancer Research for the Ozarks.

It’s a protector from radiation that can kill good bacteria that protects the skin. When the good bacteria is gone, skin infections and inflammation can happen from radiation side effects. Doctors are watching to see if the Mepitel bandage can reduce those problems.

“Fortunately, it’s not a blinding trial, which means I can see what’s happening. So since I can see what’s happening, I am cautiously optimistic that this is going to be a positive trial. So far, none of my patients who’ve gotten the Mepitel have had any skin breakdown. Whereas the patients who are getting standard of care, I’ve had some skin breakdown in that fold underneath the breast, and their overall redness is a lot more brisk,” said Dr. Creech.

Lee’s experience with Mepitel was positive, with hardly any skin issues on the front covered by the high-tech bandage. She said it was obvious that the radiation’s scatter effects affected her back.

“I do know enough about what I saw with the scatter. If it looked like radiation like that on the front, that would have been really uncomfortable,” said Lee.

Meptitel is being tested in this clinical trial so it can be available to more patients. Right now, the bandage is in short supply. It’s expensive, and insurance doesn’t cover it for radiation treatment for breast cancer.

“So the reason for the trial is to get some definitive proof so they can get this as a standard of care. That’s the goal, said Gardner.”

“This method can help along the way and really improve their quality of life during the radiation and a short time period afterward,” said Dr. Creech.

