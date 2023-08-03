City of Crocker, Mo., clears up confusion with bills, new payment system

CROCKER, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Crocker might have noticed higher than normal water and sewer bills. The city says it’s due to some recent changes.

“It’s not right. It’s not right,” said Savannah Tweezy.

Her water and sewer bills have seen ups and downs.

“For December and the two months after that, we had bills that were very even. They’re the same amount every time. I didn’t notice until the fourth month after that we got billed. It was for way more,” said Tweezy.

During that fourth month, she called city hall.

“They just charged everyone the flat rate for those three months. Then when deals were made to work again. They just charged everyone for the usage over that time,” said Tweezy.

“They were issued bills for minimum usage for two months. After that two months, we figured out what the glitch was. It was the usage that they used for the past previous two months was added on to that bill. So regardless, if it were added on to that bill or spread across three months, they would have been charged that much anyways,” said City Clerk Jessica McGolland.

City leaders decided to give credits to some, but then the city switched to a new billing company that does not have auto-pay.

“We just assumed auto pay was working. I was getting my emails as regularly that things were getting paid. Our last one was paid on June 20 for the prior month, and it was all going well. Then suddenly, this month, we get a bill for twice as much as usual,” said Tweezy.

Tweezy claims she was never notified about the switch and got a late notice when it wasn’t paid

City leaders say they will take off the late fees if someone calls. They are working with the new company about a possible autopay option.

