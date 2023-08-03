FBI identifies, locates 200 victims of sex trafficking in ‘Operation Cross Country’

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI, working with its state and local partners, identified and located 200 victims of sex trafficking during a nationwide enforcement campaign called “Operation Cross Country.”

The FBI-led nationwide initiative, in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in child sex and human trafficking. Law enforcement agencies conducted targeted operations to identify and apprehend offenders, dismantling criminal networks and preventing further harm to victims. Those suspects identified will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges.

  • Locally, FBI agents from the Kansas City Field Office worked with law enforcement partners from:
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Springfield, Missouri Police Department
  • Joplin, Missouri Police Department
  • Kansas City, Missouri Police Department
  • Gladstone, Missouri Police Department
  • Overland Park, Kansas Police Department
  • Wichita, Kansas Police Department
  • Sedgwick County, Kansas Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit
  • Department of Homeland Security Investigations

Throughout the operation, law enforcement identified and/or located four adolescent victims and three adult victims, and one individual was arrested on local charges during this three-day operation. The FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to combatting child exploitation and human trafficking. Operation Cross Country is just one facet of the Bureau’s ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold offenders accountable.

The FBI encourages continued vigilance, cooperation, and reporting from the public to help identify and recover victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

