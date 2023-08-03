First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 3 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
Hail, heavy rain, and high winds are the main threats with a strong line of severe storms.
