First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 3 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.

Hail, heavy rain, and high winds are the main threats with a strong line of severe storms.

