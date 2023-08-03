First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 3 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Hail, heavy rain, and high winds are the main threats with a strong line of severe storms.

