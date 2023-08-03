Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has another record to add to his ever-growing list of accolades.

The Chiefs star tops the list when it comes to NFL-licensed player merchandise sales, but he isn’t the only popular Chiefs player on the ranking.

Travis Kelce, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets, is the fifth-most popular NFL player when it comes to merchandise sales, according to the NFL Players Association.

The Chiefs three Super Bowl appearances in four seasons helped fuel the players popularity.

The Top 20 players among all officially licensed products is as follows:

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Justin Herbert, QB, LA Chargers

The NFLPA shows one of the biggest movers on the list is Arizona Cardinals QB Kylr Murray, who jumped 36 spots, while New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers jumped 20 spots after moving from Green Bay to the Big Apple.

While clothing and jersey sales make up a lot of the list, fans are also gravitating toward other merchandise options.

Mahomes is also one of the favorite players when it comes to Funko Pop vinyl collectibles, collectible figurines and squishy toys from Party Animal, FOCO bobbleheads, and Fatheads.

