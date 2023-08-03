Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list

Teammate Travis Kelce also makes the list
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has another record to add to his ever-growing list of accolades.

The Chiefs star tops the list when it comes to NFL-licensed player merchandise sales, but he isn’t the only popular Chiefs player on the ranking.

Travis Kelce, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets, is the fifth-most popular NFL player when it comes to merchandise sales, according to the NFL Players Association.

The Chiefs three Super Bowl appearances in four seasons helped fuel the players popularity.

The Top 20 players among all officially licensed products is as follows:

  1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
  2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets
  3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
  4. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas
  5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City
  6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia
  7. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
  8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo
  9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas
  10. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh
  11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota
  12. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona
  13. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  14. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans
  15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas
  16. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville
  17. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia
  18. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay
  19. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati
  20. Justin Herbert, QB, LA Chargers

The NFLPA shows one of the biggest movers on the list is Arizona Cardinals QB Kylr Murray, who jumped 36 spots, while New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers jumped 20 spots after moving from Green Bay to the Big Apple.

READ MORE: The ‘stache is back: Kelce brings back different look at Chiefs camp

While clothing and jersey sales make up a lot of the list, fans are also gravitating toward other merchandise options.

Mahomes is also one of the favorite players when it comes to Funko Pop vinyl collectibles, collectible figurines and squishy toys from Party Animal, FOCO bobbleheads, and Fatheads.

