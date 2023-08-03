Leigh’s Lost and Found: how a lost dog from Springfield was found in Iowa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, how a lost dog wound up hundreds of miles away from home.

Lily was missing for a month and a half and the last place her owners thought they’d find her, was in another state altogether.

“She ended up in Iowa. Des Moines, Iowa to be exact.”

To say Madisson Terry was shocked by that news is an understatement. Her 15 year old dog Lily wandered away from their home in Springfield on June 4th.

She says, “my fiancee and I were both just emotional wrecks. We were both crying all the time. at least daily.”

Someone initially spotted Lily several miles away by Cox North.

Madisson says, “there was a lady that messaged me after she went missing and said that she had followed her all the way down there to try to pick her up but she didn’t want to be picked up. She basically took off in that direction and kept going.”

Madisson didn’t hear anything else about Lilly for weeks, until she got a call from an Iowa man who does construction in Springfield, saying he thought he had picked up her dog.

“I was really skeptical. I was like who are you, how did you get my information?”

He told her he found her post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and didn’t even want the offered reward.

Madisson tells us, “he just stopped and said I don’t care about the money, I just want to make sure this dog gets home. That was the key for me and the fact that he took her to the vet.”

Madisson and her fiance drove five hours to Iowa to be reunited with Lily. They say they’re grateful their feisty little girl fell into the right hands.

“We’re so thankful that they took such good care of her.”

