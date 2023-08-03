Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies

Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lunchables in select areas of the U.S. will now offer fresh fruit as its sweet treat instead of candy or cookies.

According to a news release, the new Lunchables will come with either pineapple, clementines, grapes or apples. The fruit will accompany cheese, crackers, and either ham or turkey.

But don’t worry – the original Lunchables with candy or cookies will still be available.

Lunchables’ parent company Kraft Heinz said the new, healthier meal was born from an influx in internet searches for “Lunchables with fruits and vegetables.” According to the company, the searches increased 500% in the past year.

Kraft Heinz is teaming up with Del Monte to provide the fruit.

Lunchables with Fresh Fruit debuts just in time for the back-to-school season.

The new product line aims to “power kids forward throughout the day while getting them accustomed to eating fruits by showing up prominently in a product they already know and enjoy.”

The new Lunchables with Fresh Fruit are available now and can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in the South and Central regions of the United States.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
With rich moisture, the heat index could hit 110° in some spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling well into the 100s
Woman dies from injuries in near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Cooper Clayton Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Man is accused of attacking a Walmart worker in West Plains, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
Deputies say feud between brothers leads to deadly shooting in Texas County
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Allowing the conviction to stand “would substantially undermine the public’s confidence in the...
Court throws out conviction after judge says Black man ‘looks like a criminal to me’
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with MJ Melendez (1) after hitting a two-run...
Singer throws 8 innings of 3-hit ball as Royals pound Mets to complete a series sweep