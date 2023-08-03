MoDOT engineers to look at Springfield intersection following deadly motorcycle crash

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People are raising safety concerns about the intersection of Kearney and Grant in Springfield following a deadly motorcycle crash.

MoDOT says many called to complain about the intersection following Tuesday afternoon’s crash. Police identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash as Ryan Brinkman, 35, of Springfield.

“It’s very shocking to know that someone just lost their life right in front of your eyes,” said Alexa Grover, a witness. ”They were doing CPR on him in the road, and there was a cop over here that was really quick to do it.”

Investigators say Brinkman was heading eastbound on Kearney when the driver of a vehicle turned into Brinkman’s path. Police say it left the two passengers in the vehicle with minor injuries.

MoDOT engineers say they will be looking at the intersection after multiple complaints.

Charmaine Williams-Strayhorn lives just down the street from the intersection. Williams-Strayhorn says something needs to be done to make it safer.

”I’ve been sideswiped, my husband has been t-boned, and now this man lost his life,” said Williams-Strayhorn.

She says she hopes MoDOT lowers the speed limit and makes the lanes more clear to follow.

This incident is Springfield’s 17th fatal crash this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

