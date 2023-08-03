Prosecutors file murder charge in stabbing death in Marshfield, Mo.

Prosecutors charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a man in Marshfield.
Prosecutors charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a man in Marshfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in Marshfield.

In late June, investigators say Thomas Keith Smith, Jr., killed Shawn Ellingburg, 52. Smith was one of two juveniles, at the time, arrested for the crime.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of East Third Street. Police found Ellingburg dead from stab wounds. Police arrested Smith and another juvenile around an hour after the incident, just a few blocks from the house.

Investigators say an argument led up to the man’s death. Police have not released information about the relationship between the man and the two juveniles.

