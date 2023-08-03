Roofing companies stay busy days after strong storms in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The storms on Sunday night have left many local roofing companies swamped with calls.

Homes were impacted by the 70 miles per hour winds that blew down trees and ripped off shingles. Even with calmer weather this week, companies like Absolute Roofing have been taking hundreds of calls and many jobs a day.

“I would say Monday morning, we took over 200 phone calls due to wind damage myself. I’ve looked at 35 roofs basically every day since Monday. And I think we’re booked out that same exact way for the next two weeks, at least. And we’re still filling in phone calls every single day as people get trees removed and realize that the roof may have some damage,” says Colt Pruente, an estimator for the company.

Companies have been giving out temporary tarps until permanent repairs can be done. The only problem is that this can take weeks. Experts say even if you need a repair, it’s best not to wait to make that call.

“You never know when a storm like this is going to happen. And in this case, it happened in the middle of the night. So you wake up and see the damage, I would just say call immediately, we’ve always got our phones on, and we have many people answering the phones. So call immediately. You never want to wait around because that always exposes the possibility of more damage happening.”

Many roofing and tree services have been backed up during this time, so they ask for customers’ patience.

“I would just say we are very, very backed up. So just please have patience with us. We’ll promise we’ll take care of you just like any other roofer probably can, tree services too. I’m sure they’re feeling the impact as well.”

