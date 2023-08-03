Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo. leaves one man dead

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEAR LICKING, Mo. (KY3) -One man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Texas County Sheriff’s Deputies and Licking Police were called to a business on Highway CC around 4:00. They found a 58-year-old man dead. A 62-year-old man is in the Texas County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll release more details later.

