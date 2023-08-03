SPONSORED The Place: FosterAdopt Connect: Road to Home Gala

FosterAdopt Connect's Road to Home Gala is on August 19th. It's their biggest fundraiser and will cover operational costs. Enjoy live music, dancing, and dinner
By Daniel Posey
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FosterAdopt Connect is organizing its annual fundraising event, the Road to Home Gala, which will take place on Saturday, August 19th. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds generated from the event will be directed toward covering operational costs for the organization. The Road to Home Gala promises to be a night of great fun and entertainment featuring live music, dancing, and dinner.

