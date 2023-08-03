Springfield Public School’s superintendent reveals focus for the 2023-2024 school year

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan delivered her State of the Schools address on Thursday morning.

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the new Jarrett Middle School. More than 350 business and community leaders attended.

Dr. Lathan outlined the district’s new strategic plan and previewed the school district’s theme for the upcoming year, SPS United.

“SPS united means we are united as a team,” said Supt. Latham. “Not only employees of SPS but our entire community, that every child in Springfield Public Schools receives a quality education.”

The focus for the new school year is on attendance. SPS wants students to be in school daily.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
With rich moisture, the heat index could hit 110° in some spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling well into the 100s
Woman dies from injuries in near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Cooper Clayton Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Man is accused of attacking a Walmart worker in West Plains, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

Scorching day today with more storms on the way
Scorching day today with more storms on the way
Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan delivered her State of the Schools...
Springfield Public School’s superintendent reveals focus for the 2023-2024 school year
With rich moisture, the heat index could hit 110° in some spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feeling well into the 100s
Arkansas starts fiscal year with revenue nearly $16M above forecast