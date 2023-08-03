Springfield Public School’s superintendent reveals focus for the 2023-2024 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan delivered her State of the Schools address on Thursday morning.

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the new Jarrett Middle School. More than 350 business and community leaders attended.

Dr. Lathan outlined the district’s new strategic plan and previewed the school district’s theme for the upcoming year, SPS United.

“SPS united means we are united as a team,” said Supt. Latham. “Not only employees of SPS but our entire community, that every child in Springfield Public Schools receives a quality education.”

The focus for the new school year is on attendance. SPS wants students to be in school daily.

