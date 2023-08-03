Springfield Teamsters President says national union isn’t to blame for Yellow Freight’s closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Yellow Freight, also known as YRC, is a well-known national trucking company that’s been around since 1924. The 99 year-old Nashville-based business is well known for being an LTL (less than truckload) operation where businesses big and small can move pallet-sized shipments without having to pay for a whole truckload.

But they’re also known for struggling to turn a profit.

“This company has been on the verge of bankruptcy since the 1980′s,” said Jeremy Manley, the President of Teamsters Local 245 in Springfield that represents 68 area union employees who are part of the 30,000 nationwide workers and 22,000 teamsters affected by Yellow Freight’s latest news.

They’re no longer in business.

Visitors to Yellow Freight’s operations in Strafford, Mo. this week found chains wrapped around the gates and a note on the fence that says:

“Dear valued customers and employees: All company operations have ceased as of Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET. For union employee related concerns please contact your union representatives. For customer related concerns please call 1-800-610-6500,”

Yellow Freight was on the verge of bankruptcy when it closed and blamed its demise on the union blocking the company’s attempts to refinance debt and restructure its business.

“Leadership at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters refuses to come to the table to discuss the future of our employees,” Yellow Freight CEO Darren Hawkins said last month.

“We have 68 members here in Springfield who worked for Yellow Freight in janitorial, clerical or driver jobs,” explained Manley. “Those members and the members across the country have consistently given back to this company through concessions in the contract. Meaning 17 percent at one time and 25 percent at another in order to keep this company afloat. They came back to the International Union a few months ago and basically demanded that we gut the contract that we have in place and take even more concessions. The Teamsters told them no but we did go to other companies trying to help leverage money for Yellow Freight and ultimately they shut down on Sunday. For their CEO to even lay out there that in any way this is the Teamsters fault is absurd.”

“Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government,” said International Teamsters President Sean O’Brien in a statement. “This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry,”

“The Teamsters had made a series of painful concessions that brought them close to wage parity with nonunion carriers,” said Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS Logistics, a third-party logistics firm that places about $11 billion worth of freight annually with different trucking companies on behalf of shippers. He said Yellow Freight began taking on significant amount of debt 20 years ago in order to acquire other trucking companies.

“Now their debt service is just enormous,” he said, pointing to $1.5 billion in debt on its books.

During the pandemic Yellow Freight received a $700 million bailout from the federal government that Congressional investigators last month announced the company shouldn’t have received. The Justice Department sued Yellow Freight for overcharging the military and the company’s stock has gone down 89 percent in the last two years. Because of the federal loans, taxpayers still own 30 percent of Yellow Freight.

“In three years how do you lose $700 million,” asked former Yellow Freight employee Ed Georgie in referring to Yellow Freight’s impending bankruptcy. “I can’t get my mind around that.”

“The company has been mismanaged from the top down,” Manley asserts. “And that’s what caused Yellow to eventually fold.”

As to what happens now for the local employees?

“Most of these people who are out of a job had been there between 20-40 years and are on the back end of their career looking to retire,” Manley answered. “Now they’ve got to go find a new job.”

The good news for drivers is there are many more jobs available in the trucking industry than there are people to fill them.

“There’s still going to be a need for truck drivers even with Yellow Freight going under,” said Kelly Jennings, a Truck Driving Coordinator for Shawnee Community College in southern Illinois. “There’s been a lot of changes in the trucking industry in the last five years so going forward trucking companies are going to have to figure out a way to change with the times. And if you don’t, this (Yellow Freight going out of business) is what happens.”

“We’ve been able to place several of those former Yellow Freight employees already just through attrition at other places we represent,” Manley said. “But we’re still in the hunt to help these folks find the best job that we possibly can.”

