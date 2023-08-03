Storm damages the roof of Yakov Smirnoff’s theatre in Branson, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The storms early Monday morning damaged the roof of the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre in Branson.

The storm damaged the roof, flooding part of the auditorium. Smirnoff says the entire theatre will likely need to be gutted. The repairs will close the theatre through the rest of the year.

Smirnoff added a silver lining to the damage.

“If I go, okay, it is not comfortable, it’s sad, it’s all those things, but I know the sun will shine through,” said Smirnoff. “Right now, the sun is shining through the ceiling, but eventually, it will shine through, and it will be a beautiful opportunity to clean things up and make it new again.”

The Duttons family has offered Smirnoff to use their theatre as he rebuilds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Storms damaged Yakov Smirnoff's theatre on Monday morning.
Deputies arrested one man after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) says the Motor Fuel Consumer Highway Refund filing...
Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program