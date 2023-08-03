Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ returns to Kansas City for first federal hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs fan known as ChiefsAholic is back in Kansas City, weeks after he waived extradition following his arrest in California. U.S. Marshals were responsible for transporting Xaviar Michael Babudar from California to Kansas City.

Babudar, 29, was arrested last month for bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the federal charges Friday afternoon.

A multi-state investigation arrested Bubadar who had been on the run as a fugitive for four months. He is charged in connection with multiple robberies across the Midwest.

After initial charges of a bank robbery in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, in December 2022 in Tulsa, he was released on bond in February 2023. One month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento, California.

Babudar’s affidavit alleges he stole $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, which he later transferred to Missouri. Investigators say he entered the bank with a ski mask and gave the bank teller a note indicating he had a firearm.

The affidavit also alleges the Chiefs fan purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions and allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

