Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Brie & Honey Crostini’s

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing summer treat.

Baked Brie & Honey Crostini’s

Ingredients:

  • 1 French baguette cut into ¼-inch thick slices
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tsp garlic salt
  • 1 wheel of brie cut into 1.5 inches wide by 1.4-inch thick slices
  • 3 sprigs of fresh thyme leaves stripped from stems

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush baguette slices with olive oil and sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about ten minutes. Remove from oven and top each slice with a slice of brie, drizzle with honey, and put back in the oven until cheese is melted, about four minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves. 

The recipe serves 6-8.

