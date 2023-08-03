Tree trimming responsibilities lie on both utility companies and the customers

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - In Missouri and Arkansas, utility companies can trim, remove and control vegetation in the rights-of-way of power lines.

Some utility companies rely on their customers to hear of areas of concern.

Tim Hammer with Nixa Utilities says crews try to revisit certain areas with older trees that they have previously trimmed. The goal is to trim the trees before the next ice or wind storm to prevent widespread outages.

“If there are trees, say maple trees or fast-growing trees, we will come back out when a property owner calls us and says the trees back in power lines. So the three to five years is an ideal scenario, and that’s what we try to aim for,” Hammer said.

In terms of planting future trees, utility companies, including Nixa, City Utilities, Liberty, and Southwest, can provide insight on where to plant it. Remember, it’s against state law to dig without calling 811 to locate underground lines before digging.

In terms of the debris left behind after trimming, that’s your responsibility as well.

“We cut it off and to clear the line. And then, with that being said, during storm operations, material is left on site after we clear from the power line or the services. The more time we spend clearing lines, the quicker we can get people back on online with power,” Hammer explained.

Arborists always try to leave as much of the tree behind as they can, as long as it’s not a threat to a nearby power line.

