Water department in Kimberling City, MO., issues boil water advisory

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Public Water Supply District Number one in Stone County which includes Kimberling City issued a boil water advisory.

An electrical issue caused a well to fail. As a precaution leaders are advising water to be boiled.

The following steps need to be taken:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes before use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation, and brushing teeth.

2. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Note: Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking (approximately 110 degrees).

