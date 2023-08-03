Willow Springs woman speaks out after being falsely accused of running illegal gambling machines

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Willow Springs woman is speaking out after being accused of owning and operating illegal gambling machines.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Grace Stillwell. But she says her reputation and business are suffering.

“I’ve been in business 3 years. I continued to grow,” said Stillwell.

She owns a smoke shop in Willow Springs.

“I provide T-shirts, knick-knacks, novelty glass, posters, tapestries. I help people get their cannabis licenses taken care of. I’ve worked hard to get where I am. I feel now that it’s been ripped away,” she explained.

Last month the entrepreneur learned she was in trouble with the state.

She said, “My son forwarded me an email that said, a woman, 55, charged in Willow Springs with gambling machines. I thought, why is he sending this to me? Then I read it and it was me!

Stillwell says she was shocked to learn she was part of an illegal gambling machine investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report, she is the owner of the business in question. Incorrect information, she says, was provided by city officials.

“I was just totally floored. I looked on Casenet and I saw the charges. Then I got the letter in the mail with the charges on it. I was totally dumbfounded on how this could happen, how such a mistake could have been made,” said Stillwell.

Stillwell’s Smoke Shop sits in the same parking lot where the building that houses the gaming machines is located. The two are not affiliated or in business together.

“You can definitely see where my store is and where the shop is where they’re talking about. I never talked to a trooper. I never talked to an investigator. I never talked to anybody at all,” she explained.

She says she is now working to restore her business and reputation.

“I’ve talked to an attorney. I haven’t retained him yet. He’s doing a little investigating himself also to get things straight and get the story right before he does anything about it,” said Stillwell.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that these cases are typically complaint driven but would not comment specifically on this case.

