On Your Side: Back-to-school deals and saving strategies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you haven’t already, take inventory. Go through closets and drawers. Figure out what your kids really need, then make a list.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports. “The earlier you start shopping, the more time you’ll have to shop around and look for deals and sales and take advantage of discounts.”

The Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch is as low as $750 at Amazon and Best Buy. Consumer Reports says this is the lowest price they’ve seen on this MacBook AND that its battery lasted 12.5 hours in tests.

Skip the ink refills and go with a laser printer for all of your studying needs. The HP LaserJet printer is now $89 at Amazon and Walmart. While this model only prints in black and white, it offers outstanding overall performance, great functionality, and low print cost.

“Pay attention to the items after you have purchased them. If something goes on sale after you bought it, you might be able to get a little bit of the difference back,” said Gordon.

If they don’t refund you the difference, return it and get the cheaper price.

Shopping online counts toward the tax-free weekend as long as it ships to a Missouri address.

Expect to save up to 80% on some school supplies. On Your Side found the following deals at Amazon and Staples.

40% off notebooks.

61% off glue.

76% off crayons.

Buy in bulk.

“If you can shop at a wholesaler like Costco, Sam’s Club, that can be a great way to save money. You can team up with other parents, other families, buy those things together and share the cost so you can get those savings that way,” said Gordon.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

