AUGUST ELECTION: Lake Ozark Fire Protection District hoping for a tax increase

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District are being asked to raise their property taxes.

The extra tax would be on both real estate and personal property tax. The tax increase would be $.25 per $100 assessed value. On a $200,00 home, it would be $95 a year, on a $25,000 car, it would be a little more than $20 a year.

Fire Chief Marc Carr says calls for help have gone up, and they need more help.

”Over the last three years, has jumped 19.5%. Staffing has gone down. So the guys that we do have are getting worked into the ground. So getting staffing back up, creates relief and allows folks to have a better work-life balance,” said Chief Carr.

The extra money would go for recruiting, keeping firefighters, replacing equipment, and station maintenance.

”Serve our citizens at the top of our game every day,” said Chief Carr.

Election Day is August 8.

