AUGUST ELECTION: Lake Ozark Fire Protection District hoping for a tax increase

The paramedic program is new
The paramedic program is new(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District are being asked to raise their property taxes.

The extra tax would be on both real estate and personal property tax. The tax increase would be $.25 per $100 assessed value. On a $200,00 home, it would be $95 a year, on a $25,000 car, it would be a little more than $20 a year.

Fire Chief Marc Carr says calls for help have gone up, and they need more help.

”Over the last three years, has jumped 19.5%. Staffing has gone down. So the guys that we do have are getting worked into the ground. So getting staffing back up, creates relief and allows folks to have a better work-life balance,” said Chief Carr.

The extra money would go for recruiting, keeping firefighters, replacing equipment, and station maintenance.

”Serve our citizens at the top of our game every day,” said Chief Carr.

Election Day is August 8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
Sheriff says feud between brothers leads to deadly shooting in Texas County
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Thunderstorms should develop over southern Missouri late tonight before moving into Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of storms to impact the Ozarks
Man shot early Monday morning on the 1100 Block of North Heartland Ave in Springfield
Man in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program

Latest News

Pothole in Seymour, MO
AUGUST ELECTION: City of Seymour to vote on transportation tax
Clerk's office
AUGUST ELECTION: Taney County Clerk addresses ballot language confusion on Marijuana Tax
The district is on the ballot for a tax levy
EXPLAINER: Hazelgreen Fire Protection District adds tax levy to August ballot
Springfield is just one-of-ten places that will be asking voters to approve charging a...
10 Ozarks cities/counties deciding marijuana sales taxes on August 8 ballot