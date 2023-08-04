CAPES fails to acquire enough signatures for Arkansas LEARNS Act referendum

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students missed its signature threshold to place the Arkansas LEARNS Act referendum on the ballot.

A letter from Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said the group needed 54,422 signatures to put the referendum before voters.

The group submitted a document stating they had only collected 53,675 signatures and only met the county distribution requirement in 48 counties.

Following a raw count, the secretary of state determined the actual number of signatures submitted to be 53,444, falling 978 signatures short of the amount required.

