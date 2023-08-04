Chesterfield man charged with accessory to child kidnapping donated to anti-child trafficking movie

Prosecutors allege Fabian Marta assisted in the kidnapping of two children and impeded police...
Prosecutors allege Fabian Marta assisted in the kidnapping of two children and impeded police from taking them back to their lawful parent.(SLMPD)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Fabian Marta, a Chesterfield man charged with being an accessory to the kidnapping of two children, was an investor of the anti-child trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom,” his attorney confirmed to News 4.

A probable cause statement against Marta, 51, alleges he helped somebody who had unlawfully taken her children and interfered with the return of the two children to their lawful parent “by refusing to allow police access to the residence and impeding the kidnapping investigation.”

The probable cause statement says the children were taken from an address near Midtown in St. Louis City and taken to an address in the Fountain Park neighborhood about 10 minutes away. It alleges Marta helped harbor the children at the Fountain Park address. Both children are under 14 years old.

Marta’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, confirmed to News 4 in an interview that Marta was “one of many investors” of “Sound of Freedom.”

Rosenblum said Marta was providing living space to the other suspect in the case in exchange for rehab on some of the properties Marta owned. He claimed his client is completely innocent of the charge.

“These charges are completely unfounded,” Rosenblum said. “I believe they are conflated and I believe Mr. Marta will be exonerated.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
Sheriff says feud between brothers leads to deadly shooting in Texas County
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Strong to sever storms are possible Friday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of storms to impact the Ozarks
Man shot early Monday morning on the 1100 Block of North Heartland Ave in Springfield
Man in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program

Latest News

Volunteers with Citizens For Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) were recently in...
Referendum effort on Arkansas education overhaul fails to qualify for ballot
Strong to sever storms are possible Friday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of storms to impact the Ozarks
Measles
Health officials warn of Measles exposure in the St. Louis Metro
KY3's Joe Hickman reports.
Back to school: Making the change from summer to school sleep schedule
With the Cooper Creek Wastewater Facility as the drop-off point
City of Branson taking storm debris this Saturday morning