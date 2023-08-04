Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.(Miller County, Mo. Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - A months-long drug investigation near Lake of the Ozarks leads to the arrest of a man and woman from the Kansas City area.

According to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for two campers and two vehicles in the Camp Bagnell area outside of Eldon, Mo.

The news release says Miller County deputies and detectives from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force seized approximately 146 grams of cocaine, approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 3.8 pounds of marijuana, along with psilocybin mushrooms, four pistols, an an unregistered firearms suppressor. They also located explosive devices, drug scales and cash.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Henik, 44, and Cherie Henik, 43, both of Independence, Mo., were arrested on various drug charges.

Jonathan Henik is jailed on felony charges of drug possession, trafficking, and delivery, plus unlawful possession of a firearm. Cherie Henik is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash at Kearney and Grant around 1 p.m
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.
A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning ae posted until 10pm Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Extended to Friday
Woman dies from injuries in near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Cooper Clayton Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Man is accused of attacking a Walmart worker in West Plains, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

Glitch leads to confusion for water bills in Crocker, Mo.
City of Crocker, Mo., clears up confusion with bills, new payment system
KY3's Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
Missouri budgets $50M for railroad crossings in response to fatal 2022 Amtrak derailment
Here are a few deals just in time for the tax-free weekend.
On Your Side: Back-to-school deals and saving strategies
Who's responsible for clearing overgrown trees?
Tree trimming responsibilities lie on both utility companies and the customers