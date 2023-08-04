Former Missouri Speaker of the House Jim Kreider dies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Former Missouri House speaker and Nixa native James Kreider died from cancer.

Kreider was 68.

The Democrat first won election to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1993, serving Christian County. He became the speaker of the house in 2001.

After his time in the capitol, he served as executive director of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association for nearly 20 years.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday in Nixa at 2 p.m. at the Adam Funeral Home in Nixa.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
Sheriff says feud between brothers leads to deadly shooting in Texas County
Thunderstorms should develop over southern Missouri late tonight before moving into Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain threat ramping up this weekend
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

Bunky was a fixture in the standings thanks to his never-say-die attitude.
Ozarks Life: A man named Spunky Bunky Long
Outside of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is a huge black monument. These are the kings of...
Ozarks Life: A man named Spunky Bunky Long
Former Missouri House speaker and Nixa native James Kreider died from cancer.
Former Missouri Speaker of the House Jim Kreider dies
Man shot early Monday morning on the 1100 Block of North Heartland Ave in Springfield
Man in critical condition after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.