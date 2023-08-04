Former Missouri Speaker of the House Jim Kreider dies

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Former Missouri House speaker and Nixa native James Kreider died from cancer.

Kreider was 68.

The Democrat first won election to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1993, serving Christian County. He became the speaker of the house in 2001.

After his time in the capitol, he served as executive director of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association for nearly 20 years.

A funeral service is planned for Saturday in Nixa at 2 p.m. at the Adam Funeral Home in Nixa.

