Kansas City Chiefs fan who died at Training Camp suffered a ‘cardiac-related’ issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs fan who died while attending Training Camp passed away from a cardiac-related issue, according to her family.

Jessica Tangen, 43, of Riverside, Missouri, died Sunday, July 30.

Tangen’s family is preparing to lay her to rest next week, according to her obituary.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Kyla, spoke with Mosaic Life Care about her mother after the hospital’s emergency crews and doctors tried to save her mother’s life.

“She worked hard. My favorite thing was how hard she worked she would always, I mean always come home with a smile on her face,” Kyla told Mosaic Life Care during an interview.

Kyla said everyone who knew her mom was aware of her love for the Chiefs and one of the team’s stars.

“Travis Kelce. No doubt. She would always watch New Heights. New episode, she would watch it. She would also always watch the Chiefs interview and look for Travis Kelce’s part of the interview,” Kyla said during the interview.

Much like other members of Chiefs Kingdom, Kyla said her mom couldn’t get enough of the team.

“She would always head over to her friends, her best friend Nicole, and she would go and watch the Chiefs game. She would always be screaming when the Kansas City Chiefs took a touchdown or scored a point. And when they won the Super Bowl, you bet she came running over,” Kyla said.

Kyla said she is “doing better” because of all the prayers and support she and the rest of Tangen’s family is receiving.

The Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that the organization has been in touch with the family.

“The Tangen family, our hearts go out to them for the death of mom and to the kids, it’s a terrible thing that happened. We’ve obviously reached out to them and will stay that way continue to support them by contact,” Reid said Wednesday.

A trust has been established in Kyla’s name. Donations can be made online through a GiveSendGo account.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Kyla R. Tangen Trust

c/o Union State Bank of Horton

301 E. 15th Street

Horton, KS 66439

