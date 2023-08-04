Man charged after hours-long stand-off with deputies and failing to register as a sex offender in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man has been charged after leading deputies on an hours-long stand-off earlier this week and failing to register as a sex offender.

According to online court documents, 46-year-old Carlos Gracia is charged with failing to register as a sex offender, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

According to a probable cause statement from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, August 2, deputies were sent to a trailer home for a check well-being call. When they got there, a witness told deputies that Gracia was inside the trailer with two children. The witness also told the deputies that Gracia wanted to be killed by officers.

Gracia came out of the trailer with the children, and deputies ordered him to get on the ground. Gracia then ran to the trailer, away from the children.

According to the PC statement, the deputy put himself in front of the children and shot at Gracia using a less than lethal bean bag gun and shot Gracia on the right side of his back. Court records say the deputy used this gun in order to prevent Gracia from going into the trailer, Gracia did go into the trailer after being shot.

The deputy then went near the trailer and tried for hours to get Gracia to come out. Gracia kept telling the deputy that law enforcement would have to kill him because he did not want to go to jail.

According to court documents, deputies were able to get inside the trailer, and after a short struggle, Gracia was arrested. The witness later told deputies that Gracia had been living in that trailer since July 2, 2023.

According to the PC statement, the deputy searched the criminal history of Gracia and found that he had failed to register as a sex offender with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office. Gracia had also been charged with two counts of sexual assault in Butler County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to those charges in 1994. The deputy also found that Gracia has two convictions of failure to register as a sex offender in Butler County from 2013.

The deputy does state that Gracia is on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry and classified as a Tier 3.

Gracia is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.