Man shot on North Heartland Avenue in Springfield, suspect still on the loose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot on the 1100 block of North Heartland Avenue in Springfield early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area around 2:25 a.m. Monday morning with reports of a man being shot.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had already been transported to a local hospital via a private car.

At the time, police have no suspect information.

“We don’t have any information on who the suspect might be,” said Sgt. Stephen Layton with the Springfield Police Department. “And due to the victim not being on scene when we got here, we’ve just secured the scene, we haven’t done anything as far as investigating inside.”

Police have not said if there’s any danger to the public at this time.

