Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield police, the rider lost control and hit his head on the pavement. The man was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Kearney Street. Officers are still at the intersection investigating.

