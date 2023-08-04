Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Springfield

Kansas and Kearney motorcycle crash in Springfield
Kansas and Kearney motorcycle crash in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield police, the rider lost control and hit his head on the pavement. The man was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Kearney Street. Officers are still at the intersection investigating.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a business near Licking, Mo., leaves one man dead
Sheriff says feud between brothers leads to deadly shooting in Texas County
Thunderstorms should develop over southern Missouri late tonight before moving into Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain this weekend with a cool down
Drugs, guns seized in Miller County, Mo.
Deputies find drugs, guns, explosives in campers along Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
Now’s the time to file for Missouri’s fuel tax rebate program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

Pothole in Seymour, MO
AUGUST ELECTION: City of Seymour to vote on transportation tax
Carlos Gracia
Man charged after hours-long stand-off with deputies and failing to register as a sex offender in Texas County
Ryan Stokes family and supporters
Ten years later, family revisits the shooting death of Ryan Stokes by Kansas City Police
Thunderstorms should develop over southern Missouri late tonight before moving into Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain this weekend with a cool down