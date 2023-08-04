Motorcyclist taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crash in Springfield

Kansas and Kearney motorcycle crash in Springfield
Kansas and Kearney motorcycle crash in Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield police, the rider lost control and hit his head on the pavement. The man was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Kearney Street. Officers are still at the intersection investigating.

