Shell Knob area firefighters use advanced technology, along with a furry friend, to find two missing hikers

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters said new technology was key to rescuing a pair of hikers lost in the Piney Creek Wilderness in Shell Knob.

Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters said the hikers called 911. Firefighters tracked their phone signal. It only took an hour to find them, but their K9 still sniffed them out first.

Scott Robertshaw was the first firefighter to find the two missing hikers. But Robertshaw said K9 Loki was there to sniff them out first.

“You train a lot, and you that’s what you train for, is to be mission ready. He comes from a long line of search and rescue dogs,” said Robertshaw. “His grandma or breeder actually responded to 911,” said Robertshaw.

Chief Rusty Rickard said Loki had some help from advanced technology.

“It’s worth its weight in gold so far,” said Chief Rickard.

Chief Rickard said usually, they pull all their resources. That means K9s, drones, ATVs, and more. But this location technology, called SARTopo, made this a swift recovery.

“We send them a text, and then the software that we use pings their phone every few minutes,” said Chief Rickard. “Then we’re able to see where they are.”

Rickard said the hikers, thankfully, had their phones charged and called 911. On the software, first responders can see the routes of where firefighters, K9s, and hikers walked.

Robertshaw said the pinpoint GPS made them easy for Loki to find.

“They kind of like loved on Loki and kind of smiled,” said Robertshaw. “You could tell they were ready to go.”

Chief Rickard said the software is a couple of hundred dollars a year, and life-saving. Robertshaw said, as for Loki, he’s due for some much needed relaxation.

“He’s a really good snuggler, and he just loves to play and be with people,” said Robertshaw. “So any adventure, he’s up for it.”

Chief Rickard said to tell people when and where you plan to hike. Have a phone fully charged, a GPS device, something to contact people and maps.

