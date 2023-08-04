SPONSORED The Place: Volunteer Ozarks: The Victim Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Victim Center is currently seeking volunteer victim advocates who can assist with their 24-hour crisis response line by signing up for call times and can take calls from the comfort of their own homes. If you’re interested in volunteering, please get in touch with them at https://www.thevictimcenter.org/volunteer/ or for more information go to volunteerozarks.com.

