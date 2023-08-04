Springfield city crews haul out items from culverts that led to multiple businesses flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners on East Meadowmere in Springfield are facing flooding damage.

City crews came in and hauled out mattresses, couches, and even refrigerators from a culvert behind a strip mall. The business owners say all that stuff set the table for flood damage during Sunday night’s storm.

“I couldn’t believe how much stuff was in there,” said Katie Knetzer, business owner. “It has to of been happening for years.”

Knezter says she believes it started due to the homeless population living in the culverts filling them with many items. The items kept water from draining, causing it instead to flow into nearby businesses, hitting Knetzer’s the worst. She says they have contacted police and the city, which cleaned out the culverts following the storm leaving with a haul.

”The police came out several times. They would come and talk to them, and they would ask him to leave,” said Knetzer. “They would leave for a couple of days but would just end up migrating back to the tunnel.”

Business owners tell KY3 that the city filled up three dump trucks full of mattresses, refrigerators, and even couches from under the tunnels.

”We are pow-wowing with the city with our landlord and trying to come up with the solution,” said Knetzer. “We are determining exactly who does own this property.”

She says the next step is to figure out how to stop this from happening again.

”We’ve suggested solutions: putting metal grates on all the openings or extending fencing around this,” said Knetzer.

We reached out to the city of Springfield about the problem. They sent us this statement.

“We are aware of this issue. Our crews addressed the blockages in the culvert as soon as we could, and they were able to clean everything up earlier this week.”

